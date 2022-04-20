Gov. Evers releases Wisconsin's first clean energy plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has released the state's first clean energy plan, a proposal that he says will lower energy bills, fight climate change by investing in clean energy technologies and possibly create up to 40,000 jobs.

The plan released Tuesday is a blueprint for meeting the Democratic governor’s goal of carbon-free electricity generation by 2050 and helping meet the state’s commitment to cutting half of all greenhouse gas emissions by the end of this decade.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Evers billed the plan as a way to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and reinvest some of the roughly $14 billion a year spent on imported coal, petroleum, gas and other energy sources.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip