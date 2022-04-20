Watch
Gov. Evers releases Wisconsin's first clean energy plan

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. The National Guard's headquarters opened an investigation in the fall of 2019 into allegations that the Wisconsin National Guard's top commander improperly initiated an internal investigation in a sexual assault case even as he was under scrutiny for allegedly mishandling sexual assault complaints, Gov. Tony Evers' office said Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 10:43 AM, Apr 20, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has released the state's first clean energy plan, a proposal that he says will lower energy bills, fight climate change by investing in clean energy technologies and possibly create up to 40,000 jobs.

The plan released Tuesday is a blueprint for meeting the Democratic governor’s goal of carbon-free electricity generation by 2050 and helping meet the state’s commitment to cutting half of all greenhouse gas emissions by the end of this decade.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Evers billed the plan as a way to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and reinvest some of the roughly $14 billion a year spent on imported coal, petroleum, gas and other energy sources.

