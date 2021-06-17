Watch
Gov. Evers promises to sign police bills, calls for more

Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal calls for an overhaul to the adult and juvenile criminal justice systems, while spending more on K-12 schools and higher education.
Posted at 9:43 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 22:43:25-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers promises to sign bills banning chokeholds and making other policing changes passed by the state Assembly, while also calling on lawmakers to go farther to make law enforcement more accountable and transparent.

Evers said Wednesday that he would sign four bills that passed with bipartisan support. The Assembly failed to vote on a fifth bill as scheduled that would set a statewide use of force policy for police, and extend protections for officers who report abuses.

It was stalled due to objections from the Milwaukee police union and despite winning broad bipartisan support in the Senate.

