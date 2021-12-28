Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Evers pardons 30 more people, raises pardon total to 337

items.[0].image.alt
Katie Eggers/Wisconsin National Guard photo
Gov. Tony Evers addresses the Wisconsin Army National Guards 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment, during a sendoff ceremony July 14 at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis. The approximately 400 Soldiers will deploy as a security element for coalition forces in the Central Command theater of operations. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Eggers
Gov. Evers
Posted at 9:29 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 10:29:54-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned 30 more people, raising his pardon total to 337 over his three years in office.

He's now surpassed the nearly 300 pardons that former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle issued over eight years in office.

Evers announced the additional pardons Tuesday. Most of the pardons he granted involved drug offenses. Other offenses included fraud, fleeing an officer, theft and a home invasion.

A pardon doesn't erase a conviction but it does restore an offender's rights, including the right to own a firearm, the right to vote and the right to hold public office and various licenses.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale