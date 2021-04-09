Watch
Gov. Evers orders removal of slabs from UW System headquarters

Posted at 2:39 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 15:39:33-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is ordering workers to remove all concrete slabs around the entrances and exits of the University of Wisconsin System headquarters building after a slab somehow broke off and plunged to the sidewalk below over the weekend.

Evers issued an emergency order on Friday saying Van Hise Hall on the UW-Madison campus sees heavy foot traffic and the slabs pose an immediate threat to public safety. He ordered $500,000 in emergency repairs. The emergency declaration gives him the power to order such repairs without state building commission approval.

