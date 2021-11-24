Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff to honor fallen Beloit police officer

BELOIT, Wis. — Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Order #142, ordering the United States and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half staff on Wednesday.

The order is meant to honor Beloit Officer Daniel J. Daly, who lost his life in the line of duty due to complications from contracting COVID.

"Dan dedicated more than two decades of his life to selflessly serving the people of his state, and Kathy and I extend our deepest sympathies to his family, the Beloit Police Department, and all those who knew and loved him." said Gov. Evers. "Especially as we enter the holiday season, where his absence will surely be felt, we are thinking of Dan's family, friends and loved ones as they mourn his loss.

Daly died on Nov. 15 at the age of 48. He caught coronavirus while working.

Daly joined the Beloit Police Department as an intern in 1994, and was sworn into service in 1997. He was eventually promoted to field training officer and Honor Guard member.

His fellow officers say Daly was known for his laugh and his mentorship. He was awarded the City of Beloit Officer Spotlight in 2020.

Services for Officer Daly will be held on Wednesday, November 24th.

