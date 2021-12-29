Watch
Gov. Evers orders flags to fly half-staff in honor of Fox Valley firefighter

In honor of Firefighter Stephen M. Smith, who died after contracting COVID-19
Posted at 7:33 AM, Dec 29, 2021
MADISON (NBC 26) — Flags in Wisconsin will lower to half-staff Wednesday to honor a firefighter who died after contracting COVID-19.

Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement that firefighter Stephen M. Smith of the Vandenbroek-Kaukauna Fire Department died Monday after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. He was 54 years old.

“We extend our sincerest sympathies to Steve’s wife and kids, his friends, and his colleagues as they grapple with his tragic loss,” said Gov. Evers. “To those who knew him, Steve was a good friend and someone who cared deeply about others, and he will be missed by the many whose lives he affected.”

Smith was a dedicated firefighter at Vandenbroek-Kaukauna Fire Department, the Governor says, who will be remembered for his dedication and service to others. The funeral liturgy will be held on Wed., Dec. 29, 2021, in Kaukauna.

