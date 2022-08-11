Gov. Evers launches re-election campaign in Milwaukee alongside state Democrats

Gov. Tony Evers launched his re-election campaign in Milwaukee on Wednesday alongside other state Democrats.

Evers will face off with Tim Michels, the Republican candidate for governor, on the ballot in November.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, and Senate candidate Mandela Barnes all spoke at Wednesday's event.

Michels is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

"Certainly his connection to Donald Trump is going to be an issue for him to figure out," Evers said. "But at the end of the day, I'm going to be talking about the things the people of Wisconsin want talked about."

Evers says he's focusing on his track record with education, broadband, small businesses, and infrastructure.

He officially introduced his Lieutenant Governor candidate, Sara Rodriguez. Rodriguez is a State Representative in Waukesha County.

"Where I have spent the vast majority of my career is as a public health nurse, and that's the lens that I want to bring to the Lieutenant Governor's role," Rodriguez said.

State Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, will join Michels as his Lieutenant Governor candidate.

In his speech Tuesday, Michels said he will work with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

"The people of Milwaukee are suffering so badly, we have to reduce crime in Milwaukee and we have to make education better," Michels said.

TMJ4 asked Mayor Johnson about Michels' comments at Wednesday's event.

"I'm here supporting the democratic unity ticket, I'm here supporting Gov. Tony Evers, who's been a great friend to the city of Milwaukee, absolutely great, who's been there every single time that we've called," Johnson said. "But after the dust settles, if things were not to go our way, then I want to get things done for Milwaukee. And if that requires me to work with Tim Michels as governor, then I would certainly do that."

TMJ4 reached out to the Michels campaign for a comment on Gov. Evers' event. A campaign advisor sent this statement:

"Tony Evers and Joe Biden are going to desperately attempt to do everything they can to distract the people of Wisconsin from their massive failures. The media shouldn't take the bait. This race is about Tony Evers and his disastrous record. People shouldn't have to choose between filling up the gas tank or getting groceries, or see headlines of crime at 30-year highs, but in Tony Evers' Wisconsin, that's just what we have. He's a failure, and he has to go.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip