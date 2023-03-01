Gov. Evers includes $9.3M in his proposed budget for Iron District soccer stadium

MILWAUKEE — Iron District, the proposed downtown Milwaukee soccer stadium, could potentially receive $9.3 million in state funds under Gov. Tony Evers' proposed capital spending budget, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The funding was included in a list of projects totaling $3.8 billion in Gov. Evers' proposed 2023-2025 capital budget on Tuesday. The BizJournal reports that the $9.3 million in state money for the stadium would be accompanied by $35.7 million from the Iron District. According to the capital budget document, the Iron District requested the state funds.

Iron District will stretch between 10th and North James Lovell streets. It is an estimated $160 million project that will include 99 affordable apartments in Michigan Street Commons, an 8,000-seat soccer stadium, a 140-room hotel, and a 3,500-capacity performance venue.

The stadium will host a new professional men's soccer team, Marquette University soccer teams, MU lacrosse teams, and other events, according to BizJournal. Stadium construction is expected to begin in July and be completed by February 2025.

According to BizJournal, Gov. Evers' proposal says professional soccer and activities will advance tourism to not only downtown Milwaukee, but the entire state.

Gov. Evers' proposal will head to the state Building Commission on March 23 followed by the Wisconsin Legislature's Joint Committee on Finance in April.

