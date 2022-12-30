Gov. Evers inaugural events kick off in Milwaukee with an interfaith service

MILWAUKEE — Governor Tony Evers joined faith leaders in Milwaukee to host a service in celebration of the upcoming inauguration. Thursday's event marked the start of a string of events, as Evers prepares to begin a second term with a new lieutenant governor at his side.

"Obviously, we have a lot of challenges that we continue to face in Wisconsin but the mood was one of the communities — different communities of faith coming together," said Pardeep Singh Kaleka with the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin.

The interfaith service at Holy Cathedral was closed to the press, but we talked with attendees afterward who spoke directly to Gov. Evers and Lt. Gov.-elect Sara Rodriguez.

"Really encouraging them to be courageous in the decisions that they make for Wisconsin and for all of us," added Kaleka. "We understand the role that faith plays in that and keeping up with our courage."

One theme that rose to the surface was simply coming together, as people.

"We're all neighbors, regardless of disagreements we have, " said Chris Nussbaum with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. "The fact that we disagree doesn't mean that we need to be divisive."

Days away from a new term, the governor believes any political disagreements will come with less bitterness.

"I think (that) people after the last election have made it relatively clear that the constant barrage, one way or the other way, doesn't make them feel very good," said the governor. "It doesn't make me feel very good either."

Evers says two topics he recently discussed with Republican leaders were infrastructure and broadband and says he walked away with a sense there could be common ground. One of those Republican leaders was Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. It was the first time Vos and Evers met in two years. Vos called it "a good first step" and both indicated interest in continued meetings.

The official inauguration ceremony will take place on Jan. 3 in Madison.

