Gov. Evers grants 49 more pardons, total pardons granted now 603

Andy Manis/AP
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol onn Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has adopted "least change" legislative and congressional redistricting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Evers, a plan that keeps Republican majorities in place by making few deviations to current districts. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
Posted at 4:00 PM, Aug 05, 2022
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Friday he has granted another 49 pardons, bringing his total number to 603 pardons.

“It is one of the most rewarding parts of my job as governor to have the opportunity to grant a fresh start to folks who’ve made efforts to learn and grow from their past mistakes,” said Gov. Evers. “Forgiveness is an important value I know we all share as Wisconsinites, and I’m grateful for the Pardon Advisory Board for continuing to prioritize this work, giving folks second chances so they can continue their work giving back.”

The state's constitution allows the governor power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon restores rights lost when someone is convicted of a felony but does not expunge court records.

Individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony can apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have no pending criminal charges. Those required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible.

The pardon application and further information can be found here.

