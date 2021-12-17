Gov. Evers: Flags to be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of Chief Slowey

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has signed Executive Order #147 to honor Battalion Chief Sean Slowey of the Milwaukee Fire Department, who passed away from brain cancer on December 11, 2021.

The order proclaims that the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff on Friday.

A service for Chief Slowey will be held at noon on Friday at the Wisconsin Center. The full text of Executive Order #147 can be found online here .

“Devoting more than 40 years of service to the Milwaukee Fire Department, Battalion Chief Slowey lead a distinguished career and dedicated his life to bravely serving and protecting his neighbors, his community, and our state,” said Gov. Evers. “Especially with the holidays right around the corner, where his loss will surely be felt by all those who knew and loved him, Kathy and I extend our deepest condolences to the Slowey family, the Milwaukee Fire Department, and the entire Milwaukee community.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip