Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Evers directs $90 million to Wisconsin K-12 schools

The money is on top of $110 million in federal pandemic relief funds that Evers gave to schools in 2021.
evers
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. The National Guard's headquarters opened an investigation in the fall of 2019 into allegations that the Wisconsin National Guard's top commander improperly initiated an internal investigation in a sexual assault case even as he was under scrutiny for allegedly mishandling sexual assault complaints, Gov. Tony Evers' office said Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
evers
Posted at 1:46 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 14:49:49-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is giving Wisconsin K-12 public schools $90 million more in federal COVID-19 relief money, a move he announced Tuesday just before schools were to open for the fall.

Evers, a Democrat up for reelection in November, said the money would help schools keep and retain teachers and ensure that the student-to-teacher ratio doesn't increase. Districts across the state, including the two largest in Milwaukee and Madison, have reported high numbers of unfilled teaching slots heading into the year.

“These investments will go toward making sure our kids have the resources and support to get caught up and be successful both in and out of the classroom,” Evers said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Republican Tim Michels, who is challenging Evers, accused the former teacher, principal, school administrator and state education secretary of handing out the money “so he can pretend to care about education.”

“No amount of federal COVID aid can paper over Evers’ record of denying parents rights, refusing to reopen schools, vetoing curriculum transparency, and standing by as education standards plummet across the state,” said Michels spokeswoman Anna Kelly.

Evers has repeatedly clashed with the Republican-controlled Legislature on education issues, vetoing bills this year that would have broken up the Milwaukee school district and made private voucher schools available to everyone. Republicans have also faulted Evers for not forcing schools to open earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Legislature has rejected multiple calls from Evers to increase education spending.

The $90 million Evers announced Tuesday comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and will be distributed to public school districts and independent charter schools on a per-student basis. It will amount to nearly $100 in funding per student, the governor's office said.

The bulk of the money — about $75 million — will be directed toward hiring more staff and addressing other issues caused by rising costs and national inflation, Evers' office said. The remaining $15 million is directed toward mental health services.

The money is on top of $110 million in federal pandemic relief funds that Evers gave to schools in 2021.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards