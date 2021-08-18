Watch
Gov. Evers directs $50 million to Wisconsin farmers, agriculture

Posted at 3:44 PM, Aug 18, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is directing $50 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to Wisconsin’s farmers and the state’s agriculture industry.

That is in addition to $50 million in federal funding that has already been distributed through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program. Applications for the latest round of funding Evers announced Wednesday will open later this year following the fall harvest.

Evers, who is up for reelection next year, has sole control over how to spend the billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money the state received.

