Gov. Evers, Democrats revive plan to kill personal property tax

AP
This image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Evers issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP)
Posted at 4:05 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 17:05:46-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers and legislative Democrats are reviving an attempt to eliminate a property tax paid by businesses that Republicans have long supported getting rid of.

Numerous exemptions have been allowed under the law over the years, while attempts to do away with it altogether have been unsuccessful.

Evers in July vetoed a GOP plan to kill the tax on certain property owned by businesses. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the proposal backed by Evers and introduced on Wednesday would repeal the personal property tax and use the money set aside in the state budget to cover lost revenues for local governments.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

