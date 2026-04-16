Gov. Evers declares state of emergency after three tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin

Governor Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency in response to flooding and severe weather impacts across Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service has now confirmed three tornadoes occurred across central and southern Wisconsin.

WATCH: Families clean up after EF-2 tornado in village of Lisbon

'Very scary and very devastating’: Families clean up after EF-2 tornado in Village of Lisbon

Evers says communities across the state, including many in Southeast Wisconsin, continue to experience and recover from severe storms, power outages, record rainfall, and flooding.

Governor Evers toured storm damage across the state today and is set to continue touring affected communities tomorrow.

“After severe storms that swept across the state and more still to come, it is critical that we ensure our communities have access to every available resource to help local folks and families in need and secure essential infrastructure,” said Governor Evers. “We are grateful to all of the neighbors, emergency and first responders, local partners, and volunteers, who are already working to support each other, respond to damages, restore essential services, and ensure that homes, buildings, and other important structures are as secure as we prepare for more severe weather to come. I encourage Wisconsinites to be sure to stay alert, look out for your neighbors, and take good care of each other as these storms continue moving across our state.”

Governor Evers says the state of emergency declaration will help ensure state agencies, local partners, utilities, and emergency management officials can continue working together and respond quickly to damage and effects caused by severe weather.

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