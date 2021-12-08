Gov. Evers awards more than $14M in grants to movie theaters, summer camps and minor league teams

WAUTOMA, Wis. — On Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers announced more than $14 million in grants have been awarded to movie theaters, summer camps, and minor league sports teams in Wisconsin. The grant awards are part of the Governor's more than $140 million investment to support the tourism and entertainment industries in Wisconsin as they recover from the Coronavirus pandemic.

“From Wautoma to Spooner, summer camps, movie theaters, and minor league sports teams are important parts of our communities and our state's economy,” said Gov. Evers. “Unfortunately, like many businesses in our tourism industry, these folks have been hit particularly hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This investment will continue to help fuel our state's recovery and ensure a strong rebound for our local communities.”

According to a press release, the Movie Theater Assistance Grant Program is a more than $10 million program that provides approximately $15,000 per screen to 49 theater companies.

The Minor League Sports Teams Grant Program provides $2.8 million to 17 minor league teams across the state, utilizing federal pandemic-relief funding to help teams recoup lost revenue during 2020.

The Summer Camp Assistance Grant Program will provide a total of $1.8 million to 37 eligible summer camps operating in Wisconsin to offset pandemic-related losses. Each camp recipient will receive $50,000. This is also the first pandemic relief program targeting summer camps in Wisconsin.

All three programs are funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.