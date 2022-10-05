Gov. Evers announces $3.2M for Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery expansion

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) announced Wednesday that Wisconsin will be receiving $3,293,695 from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in order to expand the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

The grant will provide landscaping, infrastructure support, and 3,500 columbarium niches for cremated remains.

“Ensuring our veterans have an honorable and dignified resting place is important to commemorating their service and sacrifice,” said Gov. Evers. “This grant is an important investment to ensure loved ones and future generations can continue honoring the memories of Wisconsin veterans.”

The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery is currently the fourth busiest state veterans cemetery in the United States. It currently averages between 1,300 and 1,500 services each year.

“The Wisconsin veterans cemeteries provide a beautiful and dignified final resting place for those who have served and their loved ones,” said WDVA Secretary Mary Kolar. “It’s so important we continually improve and maintain these treasured places for future generations.”

WDVA operates three veterans memorial cemeteries in King, Spooner, and Union Grove. According to a news release, veterans, spouses, and children are eligible for burial or memorialization. For more information on eligibility, visit MyWisVets.com.

