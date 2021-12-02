Gov. Evers announces $110 million in additional education spending

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday a $110 million investment of federal COVID-19 money in Wisconsin's schools.

The governor said in a statement that the funding comes in response to what he called "Legislative Republicans' failure" to invest in education in the 2021-2023 biennial budget. After signing the budget Evers had called a special session to get lawmakers to OK more education spending, as the budget "left much unfinished business in meaningfully funding education at every level," according to Evers' office. But lawmakers declined a discussion over the proposal.

Evers' announcement earmarks about $133.72 in additional funding per student in the state. Every school district will receive extra funding. You can see the breakdown of extra funding for each school district by clicking here.

The money is part of Wisconsin's share of federal coronavirus relief funds.

Gov. Evers issued the following statement:

“Our kids and schools have faced unprecedented challenges during the coronavirus pandemic—from distance learning to reducing class sizes, to spending money that had been budgeted for pencils on PPE. This $110 million investment is an opportunity for schools to invest directly into programming to help students both in and out of the classroom, allowing schools to hire additional educators and staff, provide more educational and extracurricular opportunities, invest in mental health supports, buy art supplies or computers, or keep the lights on—whatever they need and, most importantly, whatever our kids need. I've always said what's best for our kids is what's best for our state, and these funds will go a long way toward helping ensure our kids get the services and resources they need to rebound and recover.”



