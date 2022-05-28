Watch
Gorman homers, drives in 4, as Cardinals rout Brewers 8-3

Jeff Roberson/AP
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman (16) and Tommy Edman (19) celebrate an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game Saturday, May 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 5:03 PM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 18:03:36-04

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit his first major league homer and Matthew Liberatore earned his first major league win, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3.

Liberatore pitched around a couple of Gorman errors in five scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, struck out six and walked three. Gorman had four hits, drove in four runs and scored three times. Paul Goldschmidt had three hits, including a homer, and also drove in four runs.

Victor Caratini hit a two-run homer for Milwaukee in the ninth. Keston Hiura also went deep.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

