Gordy the Groundhog has died, Milwaukee County Zoo announced

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo's groundhog Gordy has unfortunately passed away.

The zoo shared the news on Twitter Thursday morning saying Gordy was euthanized on March 3.

Gordy had begun acting lethargic and eating less, the zoo said, so he was taken in for tests. Veterinarians found fluid in his chest and removed it, in hopes it would improve. However, due to quility of life concerns, he was later euthanized.

The zoo said staff will miss his "goofy and friendly personality."

A Tweet from the Milwaukee County Zoo said, "this is a significant loss for the Farm's care team, and we are grateful for our time with Gordy the groundhog."

With heavy hearts we say goodbye to Gordy the groundhog, who was humanely euthanize on March 3 due to quality-of-life concerns.

