GOP shared revenue plan: Milwaukee leaders discuss bill, possible city changes

Milwaukee County officials will be discussing the shared revenue bill that is being debated at the state level on Monday.

The bill was announced a week ago by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Residents would see a number of changes to the Milwaukee area including police officers back into Milwaukee Public Schools and a cut to funding for the Hop streetcar.

The bill could be voted on later this month. If you have an opinion on the shared revenue bill, you're invited to share your thoughts. Monday's meeting begins at 3 p.m. at the Milwaukee County Courthouse via Microsoft Teams. You can watch live here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip