GOP delegates, visitors share first impressions of Milwaukee following presidential debate

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee made a major impression under the national spotlight by hosting the GOP’s first presidential debate of the primary season.

Organizers say Wednesday night's event was just a dress rehearsal for what is to come during next summer's Republican National Convention, so TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar spoke to visitors like Paul Dame, to hear their first impressions of our city.

“There’s lots of great places to eat and hang out,” the Vermont representative told Mackar.

He’s one of many who came to town specifically for the Republican events taking place but says he’s leaving with newfound excitement for next summer’s convention.

“It’s my first time in Wisconsin, my first time in Milwaukee,” he said. “I remember I was a delegate to my first convention in Tampa and it was a logistical nightmare. The city wasn't quite big enough, it wasn't built just right, and we had transportation problems; none of that was happening here last night.”

Weston Imer, a representative of the RNC Youth Advisory Council and a member of the Colorado GOP, was also happy with Wednesday’s debate in the Cream City.

“I was thoroughly impressed with the venue, and I think it's going to be great for the convention,” Imer said. “There are a lot of really impressive small businesses that are here in Milwaukee that are going to be at the event participating, contributing to the convention.”

While the city impressed these first-time visitors, even those who were skeptical say this week's event's show promise for the city and the RNC.

“I wasn't sure that Milwaukee could handle it,” admitted Patrick Shaugness with Washington D.C.’s GOP. “I thought it was handled very well and I think the convention next year is going to be good for the party and good for Milwaukee. It’s a win-win.”

A vote of confidence as Milwaukee tries to win more high-profile events in the future.

