Google reveals Milwaukee area’s top searches in 2022

According to Milwaukee's top searches in Google in 2022, the city is the only place in the U.S. that had 'tree nursey' in its top trending 'near me' searches.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Dec 29, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Sometimes we can glean insights from Google's "Year in Search" report. In 2022, the tech company released a local hub - sorting searches by where you live.

So, what are some of the interesting findings from Milwaukeeans using Google as we wrap the year up?

Top Google searches in Milwaukee area in 2022

According to Google, Milwaukee is the only place in the U.S. that had 'tree nursey' in its top trending 'near me' searches.

The Milwaukee area's top trending animal was the capybara.

Of the two places with dance classes as a top trending 'near me' search, Milwaukee searched for it the most, Google found. The other city was Tupelo, Mississippi.

The top trending recipe in Milwaukee? The grinder sandwich (essentially a submarine sandwich.)

Top searched music genre in Milwaukee? Rap.

Google also found the top 10 trending 'near me' searchings in Milwaukee. They are:

Check out the top Google searches in the Milwaukee area here.

And check out the top Google searches across the U.S. here.

