Good Samaritans rescue ducklings from busy interstate

MILWAUKEE — A group of quick-thinking motorists stopped traffic on I-94 Wednesday evening to rescue eight ducklings that were wandering on the busy highway.

Ashley Becker was stuck in traffic when she spotted the ducklings in a dangerous situation.

"I look and there goes a little duckling right next to my car and then it turned around and went in front of my car so I had to stop, of course," Becker said.

Realizing the highway was no place for the small birds, Becker immediately took action.

"I pulled the car over, got out, and started just scooping up ducklings whenever we could grab them," Becker said.

Two other Good Samaritans joined Becker in the rescue effort, helping to wrangle all eight ducklings into a box. But just when they thought the rescue was complete, another challenge emerged.

"Right as I open up my door, the box broke open and [the other woman] goes 'oh no!' And all the little ducklings went running around again," Becker said.

The second rescue attempt was captured on Department of Transportation cameras, showing the group chasing the ducklings on the highway.

"It was hilarious to watch us running around," Becker said, laughing at the memory.

When asked if she was concerned for her safety during the rescue, Becker admitted she probably should have been more cautious.

"Not really. I mean I should've. I was aware. But I mean it's little ducklings, you gotta save little ducklings," Becker said.

With their mother nowhere to be found, all eight ducklings were safely transported to the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) after their rescue.

Becker offered an apology to anyone delayed by the impromptu rescue operation but maintained that helping the ducklings was the right choice for her.

"Sorry for anyone I made late that day," Becker laughed. "I mean what human would want to run over a duckling? You gotta help them!"

