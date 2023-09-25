Gone without a trace: Mysterious details surround Wisconsin man's disappearance

65-year-old Winnebago County local, Wayne Siems, has been missing since last week. Siems was reported missing by his wife.

In the time since his disappearance, investigators say Siems' wife passed away from an unexpected sudden medical event.

Authorities say Siems did purchase ammo for a firearm before he disappeared.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is looking into the disappearance of Wayne Siems. The 65-year-old was last seen at his home last week. In that time, multiple different factors of the disappearance have come to light.

Siems was reported missing last week by his wife. Since that time, investigators say Siems bought ammunition before his disappearance. Siems was last seen at his home on Bonnieview Road, just outside the town of Pickett.

In the time since Siems has been missing, detectives say his wife died unexpectedly from a sudden medical event.

Winnebago County Deputy, Mike Sewall, declined to speculate if either event was tied to the disappearance, but he says the investigation is still well underway.

"Right now, our sole focus is on locating Mr. Siems," Sewall said. "We want to give the family that peace of mind in this time by locating him."

If you see Siems, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says to use caution and let them know.