MILWAUKEE — Jordan King, a senior guard on Marquette University women's basketball team, was named a member of the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team, league officials said Tuesday.

King, of Rockton, Illinois, was ranked 4th in the BIG EAST and was the 3rd leading scorer on the team.

King had her most efficient shooting season after shooting 41.0 percent (161-of-393) from the floor, according to the team.

The Golden Eagles start their season at home on Nov. 7 against Fairleigh Dickinson.

