GoFundMe set up for victim of Kenosha senior living apartment fire

KENOSHA — A GoFundMe has been set up for one of three victims who died when an apartment complex for seniors caught fire late in Kenosha Monday night.

To help donate, you can click here.

The fire happened at the Saxony Manor Apartments at 1870 22nd Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The building was fully engulfed according to the Kenosha Fire Department.

Crews were able to rescue two people who were trapped. However, upon searching the building they found two dead bodies. The fire department said that one died from a medical event unrelated to the fire and the other died from the fire.

A third person died after being taken to the hospital.

There are still two people who remain unaccounted for, but the Kenosha Fire Chief said that he believes they are not in the burnt apartments.

A Kenosha police officer was transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation, the fire department said. He was later released.

