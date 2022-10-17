GoFundMe pages raising funds for Pulaski area bonfire burn victims

PULASKI (NBC 26) — Multiple online fundraisers have been set up to support victims who were seriously burned after a bonfire explosion Friday night in Shawano County.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office, someone threw an accelerant on a bonfire during a gathering, causing an explosion that left multiple people with serious burns.

Statements on the GoFundMe pages indicate that a large group of young people gathered to celebrate Pulaski High School's homecoming. Several different GoFundMe pages said about 30 people were at the gathering when the bonfire exploded.

Several people were sent to burn centers in Milwaukee and Madison, according to information shared on GoFundMe pages.

Here's a list of GoFundMe pages for some of the burn victims:

Lily Koellner Burn Fund

Matthew Lindsley & Family

Brady McAllister and Family

Keira DuChateau

Benjamin Van Asten

Burn accident - Brandon

Isaac Nelson & family

An online fundraiser for Pulaski burn victims

Additionally, the community is rallying around the burn victims, with one business offering counseling and Assumption BVM Church offering a special prayer service.

Those with information on this incident are asked to contact the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office at 715-526-3111.