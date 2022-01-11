GoFundMe launched for Milwaukee man killed in reckless driving crash

MILWAUKEE — The family of a 40-year-old Milwaukee man killed in a reckless driving crash last weekend has launched a GoFundMe and is asking for donations for expenses.

The organizer of the GoFundMe say Charles Anderson Jr. was driving on his way to work when his life was taken in the crash. The organizer writes Charles' mom wants to "do what she can in this trying moment."

"We appreciate all those that can and we appreciate all those that have called or said a prayer," according to the GoFundMe.

Milwaukee police said in a statement the crash happened just after 6 a.m. Saturday at West Washington and South 16th streets. Police say the first vehicle was speeding southbound into incoming traffic when it crashed into a second vehicle making a left turn.

Police said the impact of the crash forced the vehicles into a light pole.

The driver of the second vehicle, identified by police as a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, died from injuries suffered in the crash. Police say the driver of the speeding vehicle, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred against the man in custody in the coming days, police said.

