GoFundMe launched for family of man killed in Dodge County horse and buggy crash

John Hostetler leaves behind his wife and five kids
Seth Perlman/AP
In this Dec. 4, 2013 photo an Amish buggy and horse travels down a road in Arthur, Ill., in Douglas County, which has the second highest percentage of Illinoisans without health insurance of all the counties in Illinois. The Amish dont buy health insurance for reasons that are both religious and cultural. They have their own system, through their churches, where members pool money if necessary to help each other. Douglas is second only to Cook County in percentage of Illinoisans without health insurance. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Posted at 10:06 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 11:06:50-04

LOWELL, Wis. — A GoFundMe has been created to support a Dodge County woman whose husband was killed following a vehicle versus horse and buggy crash on September 10.

John Hostetler was traveling east on STHY 16/60 near the intersection of CTHY J in his horse and buggy when an SUV struck it from behind. Hostetler sustained serious injuries and later died. He leaves behind his wife, Savannah, and five children between the ages of seven and 14.

"The family and their whole Amish community are devastated and are unsure of how to help Savannah take care of her family financially moving forward," said GoFundMe organizer Anne Weber-Schulz.

Hostetler owned an Amish grocery store with his wife. He also worked construction and sold furniture to support the family.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries. The horse leading the buggy was injured but is in recovery. Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash.

