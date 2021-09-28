GoFundMe launched for family of man killed in Dodge County horse and buggy crash

LOWELL, Wis. — A GoFundMe has been created to support a Dodge County woman whose husband was killed following a vehicle versus horse and buggy crash on September 10.

John Hostetler was traveling east on STHY 16/60 near the intersection of CTHY J in his horse and buggy when an SUV struck it from behind. Hostetler sustained serious injuries and later died. He leaves behind his wife, Savannah, and five children between the ages of seven and 14.

"The family and their whole Amish community are devastated and are unsure of how to help Savannah take care of her family financially moving forward," said GoFundMe organizer Anne Weber-Schulz.

Hostetler owned an Amish grocery store with his wife. He also worked construction and sold furniture to support the family.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries. The horse leading the buggy was injured but is in recovery. Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash.

