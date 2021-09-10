Dodge County horse and buggy, SUV crash leaves one seriously injured

LOWELL — Officials say one person sustained severe injuries after a vehicle versus horse and buggy crash Friday morning in the township of Lowell.

Around 7:10 a.m. the Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident on STHY 16/60 west of the intersection with CTHY J.

Preliminary investigation shows that an SUV and horse and buggy were both traveling east on STHY 16/60, when the front of the SUV struck the rear of the buggy, ejecting the lone occupant of the buggy.

The driver and lone occupant sustained severe injuries and was taken by LifeNet helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV sustained minor injuries and was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam. The horse was injured and is alive and being taken care of by the owners.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the crash.

