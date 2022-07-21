GoFundMe created for family of 5-year-old who drowned in Lake Michigan

KENOSHA — A GoFundMe has been created for the family of a 5-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Michigan last week.

Samuel Euceda Ucles, 5, was pulled from the water at Pennoyer Beach Park near Kenosha’s Bandshell on Tuesday, July 12. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, but on Wednesday, officials shared that he had died.

First responders had initially been called to the area for a report that an 8-year-old was struggling in the water. Crews were able to bring her safely to shore and to the hospital. She is now healthy.

However, Ucles' family then realized that Ucles had been with the 8-year-old and was still missing.

Crews then focused their search on where he was last seen, near the Pike Creek River outlet to Lake Michigan.

The search effort quickly expanded with the arrival of the U.S. Coast Guard and Kenosha dive teams. But it was a citizen drone pilot who spotted the 5-year-old after 15 minutes of flight time about 50 feet from shore.

According to the GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $7,000 already, Ucles was full of life and was looking forward to starting kindergarten in the fall. He loved the 'Cars' Disney movies and the color green.

Ucles' mother has not been able to work and has minimal financial help, the GoFundMe states.

