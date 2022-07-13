Watch Now
Child pulled from Lake Michigan, hospitalized after Kenosha dive team response

Posted at 7:49 PM, Jul 12, 2022
KENOSHA, Wis. — A child was pulled from Lake Michigan and transported to the hospital on Tuesday, police say.

The Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha County dive team responded to a water incident on Lake Michigan in Kenosha. It happened before 7 p.m. near Pennoyer Park.

The investigation is ongoing. Kenosha police said they will have no further comments regarding the incident for the night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

