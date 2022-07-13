Child pulled from Lake Michigan, hospitalized after Kenosha dive team response

KENOSHA, Wis. — A child was pulled from Lake Michigan and transported to the hospital on Tuesday, police say.

The Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha County dive team responded to a water incident on Lake Michigan in Kenosha. It happened before 7 p.m. near Pennoyer Park.

KPD and Kenosha County dive teams responded to Lake Michigan, near Kenosha’s bandshell for a water rescue. A child was pulled from the water and transported to the hospital. This is an evolving investigation. KPD will have no further comments regarding this incident tonight. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) July 13, 2022

TMJ4 News is heading to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Kenosha police said they will have no further comments regarding the incident for the night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

