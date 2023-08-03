Goats are a full-time summer job for high school senior from Hubertus

While most of his friends are working to fill their days over summer vacation, Johsua Knapp has every day of his summer already filled with work.

The high school senior from Hubertus raises and shows Nigerian Dwarf goats.

His first day of competition at the Wisconsin State Fair comes just a few days after the Washington County Fair ended.

It's a non-stop job of feeding, cleaning, grooming and showing that only gets more intense as the summer wears on.

"It's hard. It's a lot of work to be able to manage myself. I'm lucky I have my sisters and family to help when I can't. It's just finding a balance and knowing your priorities," Knapp said.

Knapp said he is the only one in his class at Hartford High School involved with agriculture. Coming to the State Fair is his chance to see he is not alone in his interests.

"That's why I love State Fair so much. I go to a high school where I'm the only person who has goats. To come to State Fair and meet people with the same exact hobbies as you, it's really enlightening," he said.

After graduating next spring, Knapp hopes to enter a pre-veterinary medicine program.

