Glorioso’s Italian Market to close on Mondays due to worker shortage

MILWAUKEE — Glorioso’s Italian Market on Milwaukee's Brady Street will begin closing on Mondays due to a shortage of workers.

The grocery store and deli said in a statement Wednesday that to start, the store will be closed Monday, June 14 and Monday, June 21. They will announce further closings on Mondays going forward.

“We continue to have labor shortages across all departments," said Michael Glorioso, General Manager of the store, in the statement. “As a result, we have had to take several immediate actions, including closing the store on Mondays, to provide some relief for our overworked staff. We will continue to monitor this situation until we can add the appropriate number of staff to the teams.”

Glorioso’s has been around since 1946, specializing in Italian foods and drinks for order and for customers' grocery needs.

