Glorioso's Appetito and Sage Harvest to become combined culinary center

Posted at 7:07 PM, Aug 04, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Glorioso's Appetito and Sage Harvest will combine to bring a new culinary cooking experience to the Greater Milwaukee area.

Glorioso's Appetito culinary center launched in January of 2019. Sage Harvest was launched in 2020 by Chef Michael Solovey. According to a news release, the combination will expand Appetito's current hands-on Italian cooking classes, demonstrations, and private event space to include Sage Harvest's online cooking classes, food coaching, and in-home private dinners and classes.

“Chef Michael and Sage Harvest’s focus on culinary science, food psychology, and entertainment is the perfect companion to Appetito’s mission to bring the community together through food and beverage,” said Michael Glorioso, General Manager.

The new combined culinary experience will be offered beginning in September.

