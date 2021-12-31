Globetrotter fans visit Fiserv for New Year's Eve tradition as mask policy takes effect

MILWAUKEE — Some things don't change. The Harlem Globetrotters once again defeated the Washington Generals in Milwaukee this New Year's Eve.

But what has changed — Fiserv Forum's mask policy on Friday.

After a summer, fall and early winter of mask-free events, masks are once again required at the downtown sports venue.

"I don't have a problem with it. If it helps keep people safe and healthy, I'd rather wear a mask than not show up," said Bryan Giese, who was taking his daughter to her first Globetrotters game.

"I haven't been to a Globetrotter game since I was probably her age. So, I thought, let's start a new, New Year's Eve tradition," he said.

Giese's daugther, Echo, shared her father's sentiment about masking up.

"If you have to wear it, you have to," she said.

Fiserv management said by requiring masks they hope to avoid a discussion about once again limiting seating.

The arena reopened early this year at limited capacity to limit the spread of the virus.

"Whatever it takes. It's not a big deal, if we can come out and have fun," said Darren Wricks, who brought his sons to Fiserv for the first match of the Globetrotters New Year's Eve doubleheader.

Many other people around the city are choosing to stay in this holiday weekend.

"We;re keeping it in our own apartment. We're kind of used to at this point. We're just going to get some cheese and tea and go to bed early," said Emma Meehan, who sat in a long queue of cars the Menomonee Valley Covid-19 testing site.

Since the explosion of infections, largely due to the spread of the Omicron variant, testing clinics have seen heavy demand.

"My girlfriend tested positive for Covid. [I have] no symptoms, but wanted to be safe. Better safe than sorry," said Thomas Kenedy, also in the line at Menomonee Valley.

Kenedy shared the attitude of many people testing there, who were once again taking a swab up the nose.

