Glendale woman accused of killing New Berlin man scheduled to appear in court

The Glendale woman accused of killing a New Berlin man is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

43-year-old Martha Brown is charged in the death of 77-year-old Richard Platt. According to the criminal complaint, Brown was found running partially naked through yards in Cedarburg last month. She then led officers to Platt's home in New Berlin, where they discovered his body.

Brown claims Platt sexually assaulted her and her 22-year-old autistic son.

She is charged with first degree intentional homicide.

