Glendale-River Hills parents hope $3.6M deficit doesn't lead to major cuts.

GLENDALE — The Glendale-River Hills School Board declined to make any sort of comment before and after a special closed meeting Tuesday night. This is the second special meeting within a week.

This comes after TMJ4 started asking questions about $3.6 million deficit in the district.

Meanwhile, parents want to know what's next after hearing about the deficit. Many share the same feeling of concern.

For parents like Paul Sparks, picking up his two kids at Glen Hills Middle School is something he wants to continue.

“We have no plans on going anywhere,” Sparks explained.

TMJ4 News Paul Sparks, concerned Glendale-River Hills parent.

The news of the $3.6 million deficit made him nervous at first.

"When we thought it through, we weren't going anywhere, we like the teachers too much. We like the people too much,” Sparks said. “A little disappointed.”

Disappointed but willing to support the district get through this challenging time. His kids are the reason why.

"Their happiness is what's most important,” Sparks said.

Paul's oldest, Sam, even showed support for Glen Hills from the back seat.

"It's very inclusive which I really really like and I wouldn't want to see it go,” 13-year-old Sam said.

Meanwhile, the thought of the school board considering staffing cuts has Cheryl Janicki worried.

"My child doesn't deal with change very well. When there are massive personal changes, it hurts her. It makes her regress. It makes her act out,” Janicki explained.

TMJ4 News Cheryl Janicki, a concerned Glendale-River Hills parent, with her daughter Neva.

Janicki’s daughter, Neva, has autism and they moved to the district for special education services.

"Thus far the school has been great,” Janicki said. “If it declines, I don't know where to go.”

She wants answers soon and a clear plan for what's next.

"As a mother with a special ed kid, it’s like do I need to find another school district for her? Do we need to sell our house and move?"

The Glendale-River Hills School Board President, Danielle Bailey said the board will have a statement at the board meeting Wednesday night. She said they plan to discuss further steps with the community as well.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., on Wednesday, March 20.

