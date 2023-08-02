Glendale Police Officer fired after child porn charges are filed

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — A Glendale Police Officer charged with possession of child pornography has been fired by the department, according to Chief Mark Ferguson.

Jonathan W. Angle, 23, faces seven charges for possession of child pornography in Waukesha County. Judge David Herring issued a $5,000 cash bond for Angle which was paid and he was released.

According to the criminal complaint, Angle uploaded an image of apparent child pornography on Reddit under the username, Rickyslick698. Investigators were able to use the IP address for the username to connect it to a home in Pewaukee where Angle lived. The investigators also connected Angle's personal email address and the Reddit username through matching the three numbers at the end of both.

In an interview with police, Angle stated, "he watched porn daily and that he had a porn addiction." He went on to tell investigators he would seek out "rape videos" and while seeking these videos out would occasionally click links containing child pornography. Angle told police when he'd see these pictures, he'd exit out of the browser and delete the app. He also told investigators he would talk to girls that told him they were 18 but later said they were 16.

Angle told police, "Obviously, I sent it to somebody and that's why I'm here. Like I said, you guys don't just, don't arrest people for no [expletive] reason."

Investigators found six images of child pornography on Angle's cell phone, according to the criminal complaint.

In a statement, Ferguson says Glendale Police were notified by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office that they had arrested Angle on July 31. The department fired him the same day.

Angle started as a civilian Desk Clerk on April 7, 2022 and was hired as a Police Officer on Aug. 8, 2022, according to Glendale Police. He did not have any disciplinary records during his employment.

This is an evolving story and will be updated as more information is obtained.

