Glendale police investigating alleged circulation of child porn among high school students

GLENDALE, Wis. — Glendale police are investigating alleged child pornography being circulated among students at Nicolet High School.

A search warrant says a Nicolet High School student told a school resource officer two weeks ago that, “A video depicting two other Nicolet students engaging in sexual acts had been posted online via Instagram."

Court documents show the student accused of sharing the video was arrested for alleged possession of child pornography.

According to the search warrant, the teen also "sent these videos and photographs to several other people via text message."

"It's not just taking a video or a photo and laughing about it later and making fun of someone, it has life-altering and truthfully life-ruining consequences,” said Jillian Scheidegger.

Scheidegger is a criminal defense attorney who is not involved in this investigation. She says these cases are far more common than you’d think, especially in the age of social media.

“Do you think most high school students realize that sharing these videos is considered a crime?” TMJ4 reporter Ben Jordan asked.

“No, I think a lot of kids are very cavalier when it comes to this type of content being shared,” “she said. “People don't think of it in the same lens or the same seriousness that they do traditional child pornography-type images, but it is. It's one in the same."

Glendale police say they are actively investigating this incident. Therefore, the department has yet to refer any criminal charges. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office says the case will likely be referred to juvenile court.

Scheidegger says if a child is charged with possession of child pornography, they could still be convicted of a felony in juvenile court. She says they could also be considered a registered sex offender for up to 15 years.

Scheidegger says students 17 and older who are convicted face more severe punishments because they’re considered an adult for prosecution purposes.

"In adult court, possession of child pornography charges require prison and it's mandatory in the state of Wisconsin that you serve a 3-year prison sentence unless there are different factors potentially that the court can consider,” she said.

Stephany Pruitt is a child psychologist in Milwaukee. She thinks about the trauma victims face in these situations.

"What I would say to the teens is, how would you feel if it was you? How would you feel if strangers had access to something very private which is your body,” she said.

Back at Scheidegger’s law office, she thinks it’s time parents and schools across the state have a discussion with students about the consequences of sharing sexually explicit videos.

“There are people who are prosecuted for this,” she said. “This is not just the Boogeyman talking about, 'Hey, this could happen to you’. These are real consequences, they affect people's real lives and their futures."

Nicolet Union High School District’s superintendent Greg Kabara declined an interview to discuss this incident. He sent TMJ4 a statement that reads in part: “We are pleased that the Nicolet School Community maintains a trusting school culture where students feel comfortable reporting such incidents.”

