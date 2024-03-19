Glendale early voters head to the polls as several school board seats up for grabs.

GLENDALE, Wis. — Early voting is now underway for the spring election. In Glendale, voters are going to the polls for a school board race with unexpected meaning.

That district has found itself dealing with a surprise multi-million-dollar budget deficit as three school board spots are on the ballot as uncertainty looms over the district.

“There are so many issues that if we don't vote, we cannot have a say,” said 30-year-resident Lynn Duvall.

Duvall says voting for school board members is always an important job as a resident.

However, for some, it’s even more crucial this time around. Parents described to TMJ4 the Glendale-River Hills school district's $3.6 million shortfall as a financial crisis.

The district says the multi-million-dollar deficit is due in part to accounting errors over the past two years that resulted in staff getting significant pay raises without factoring in the extra cost of benefits.

As a result, cuts in staffing and programming are possible. That's led to multiple closed-door meetings with the community saying they are left in the dark.

However, some at the polls like Duvall aren't concerned with the deficit on the table.

“I'm confident they will get down to the bottom of whatever did occur, I'm sure that when all the facts are investigated, we will be told what was going on.”

Other voters like Bryan Herbst share concerns the lack of money will result in more coming out of taxpayer pockets.

“I hope they get it straightened out because all it's going to do is end up costing more money.”

More money in the wake of this crisis is a price some residents are willing to pay.

Gerald Bergtrom saying, “I will vote for whatever they suggest will help kids, so if that costs more money that's fine.”

As voters wait to hear more another closed-door board meeting is taking place Tuesday night.

