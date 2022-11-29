GivingZooday: Help animals in need by donating to your local zoo

RACINE, Wis. — Today is Giving Tuesday, but what about Giving Zoo Day?

By the end of today, the Racine Zoo hopes you will be. The zoo hopes to draw attention to the impact zoos and aquariums have on their communities. For one, protecting species under threat of extinction.

As you can tell it's a bit of a play on words, and it's in partnership with Giving Tuesday. A donor has offered to match every dollar given to the Racine Zoo, up to $5,000, which means each donation will have two times the impact here at the zoo.

There are over 300 animals and 75 species that call this zoo home, and each requires specialized care.

And I have a few examples for you this morning. Just like you and I, these animals need to eat and visit the dentist. And that includes dental X-rays, which is something that was provided to Max the orangutan recently.

Yellow, a 31-year-old African penguin, was having trouble walking and was able to receive acupuncture.

And Mac, a giraffe, who has arthritis in his legs, has been getting laser treatments. This helps the animals to live long and healthy lives. But remember, the zoo is a non-profit and the special care the animals require can be expensive.

Learn more on the Racine Zoo's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip