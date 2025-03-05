'Give us a chance to process': Reactions to Trump policies vary widely in Waukesha County, which he easily won

Tuesday was speech night for President Trump on the same day his tariffs kicked in for Canada, Mexico, and China. The economy was a key talking point in Trump's prime-time address to Congress and the country.

In Waukesha County, which gave Trump a 20-point victory in 2024, reactions to his policies varied widely.

Carol Wallis, a retired teacher and Trump supporter, praised his businesslike approach to governance.

"I love that he wants to handle things like a business, because we need a lot of help," she said. However, she added, "He comes on a little strong, and he's got to give us a chance to process."

John Jaeger, a retired Navy veteran and Republican, wrote in Paul Ryan's name for president.

"I agree with a lot of his principles and his philosophies," he said. "I do like the border policies. However, I do not agree with his statements on Ukraine and Russia."

Jerome Kess, a Marine veteran and retired truck driver who supported Kamala Harris, voiced concerns about the influence of Elon Musk in decision-making.

"It seems to me that Elon Musk is making a lot of decisions, and I don't particularly care for that," Kess said.

The discussion at town halls and among federal employees included pushback against Musk's cost-cutting measures, as seen in the concerns voiced by James Stancel, a veteran who was recently fired from his VA job.

"I'm not cheating anyone," said Stancel. "I'm there to do a job and to do it well."

Jaeger expressed support for reducing the size of government, though he cautioned against rapid changes.

"I think it's maybe going too fast, and a little more controlled process might, in my opinion, work better," he said.

Kess noted that he believes Joe Biden managed the economy well, and he is closely observing Trump's actions and congressional responses.

"I support the office of the president, no matter who it is. I might not like who won, but because he's the president, I support the office," Kess said.

Wallis voiced her hopes for Trump's success:

"I hope a lot of the things that he promised to do, he's able to do that, and I'm hoping a lot that he can unify our country."

