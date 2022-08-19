Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Girl hit by rock, gunshot fired during incident near Strathmore and Grantosa in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police said in a statement that officers responded to a call for a "shots fired / child abuse" incident around 7:20 p.m.
Image from iOS - 2022-08-18T201225.755.jpg
TMJ4
Image from iOS - 2022-08-18T201225.755.jpg
Posted at 10:47 AM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 11:47:42-04

MILWAUKEE — A 7-year-old girl was hit by a rock and someone fired a gunshot during an incident near Strathmore and Grantosa in Milwaukee Thursday evening.

Image from iOS - 2022-08-18T201227.485.jpg

Milwaukee police said in a statement that officers responded to a call for a "shots fired / child abuse" incident around 7:20 p.m.

Image from iOS - 2022-08-18T201228.216.jpg

Officers learned a 17-year-old female threw a rock, hitting the 7-year-old. The girl suffered "non fatal" injuries, police said. Officers arrested the 17-year-old.

Image from iOS - 2022-08-18T201229.973.jpg

During this time, someone fired gunshots, though the bullets did not hit anyone. Police do not know who fired those shots and are seeking suspects.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards