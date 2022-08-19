Girl hit by rock, gunshot fired during incident near Strathmore and Grantosa in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 7-year-old girl was hit by a rock and someone fired a gunshot during an incident near Strathmore and Grantosa in Milwaukee Thursday evening.

Milwaukee police said in a statement that officers responded to a call for a "shots fired / child abuse" incident around 7:20 p.m.

Officers learned a 17-year-old female threw a rock, hitting the 7-year-old. The girl suffered "non fatal" injuries, police said. Officers arrested the 17-year-old.

During this time, someone fired gunshots, though the bullets did not hit anyone. Police do not know who fired those shots and are seeking suspects.

