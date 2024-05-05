GiGi's Playhouse challenged Milwaukee to move for acceptance

MILWAUKEE — Families gathered for fun and fitness at a local event called Dash for Down Syndrome.

GiGi's Playhouse hosted the annual 5K, where participants can run or walk to raise awareness and funds for people with Down syndrome.

All kinds of activities were set up at the event, like a kid zone, food trucks and lots of snacks. There were even dinosaurs walking with the participants in the 5K and princesses to greet the families as they entered the event.

The acceptance challenge is a collection of over 50 events across the country with fitness-based activities.

