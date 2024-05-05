Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

GiGi's Playhouse challenged Milwaukee to move for acceptance

Dash for Down Syndrome, hosted by GiGi's Playhouse Milwaukee, hopes to raise awareness and funds for people with Down syndrome.
Dash for Down Syndrome.jpg
Mark Wirtz
Dash for Down Syndrome.jpg
Posted at 5:44 PM, May 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-05 18:46:04-04

MILWAUKEE — Families gathered for fun and fitness at a local event called Dash for Down Syndrome.

GiGi's Playhouse hosted the annual 5K, where participants can run or walk to raise awareness and funds for people with Down syndrome.

All kinds of activities were set up at the event, like a kid zone, food trucks and lots of snacks. There were even dinosaurs walking with the participants in the 5K and princesses to greet the families as they entered the event.

The acceptance challenge is a collection of over 50 events across the country with fitness-based activities.

Talk to us:
At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Asian American Pacific Islander 480X360.png

Celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with TMJ4 News