Giant Miller Brewing Company sign installed on top of 22-story building in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A giant Miller Brewing Company sign has been installed on top of a 22-story building in downtown Milwaukee.

The 40-foot tall sign is located on top of J Jeffers & Company's building near Michigan and Broadway. A Milwaukee-based sign manufacturing company, Sign Effectz, Inc., collaborated with J Jeffers & Company on the installation. According to a news release, the project has been in the making for two years.

Affinity Strategic Marketing, Inc. The 40-foot tall sign is located on top of J Jeffers & Company's building near Michigan and Broadway.

The company partnered with other Wisconsin-based companies, including IDeal Crane and Ambrose Engineering.

“Every major phase of the project required expert PM (project managment). Especially noteworthy is the installation. My hat is off to the crew from Ideal Crane. I had complete faith in them. You’re at their mercy when you’re in the man basket and the crane is extended 325’ above the ground.”

The installation crew installed both sign faces in three hours.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip