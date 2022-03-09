Watch
Giannis scores 39; Bucks top Thunder for 5th straight win

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes to the basket between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby, left, and guard Vit Krejci (27) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 5:16 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 06:16:48-05

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 39 points and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 142-115 for their fifth straight win.

Khris Middleton had 25 points and nine assists, and Bobby Portis added 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Bucks.

Milwaukee scored a season-high point total and shot 53% from the field. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, a career-high 14 assists and eight rebounds for the Thunder.

It was the sixth time in seven games since the All-Star break that Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

