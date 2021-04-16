Watch
Giannis returns, Bucks cool off surging Hawks 120-109

John Bazemore/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) releases a shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Solomon Hill
Posted at 10:43 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 23:43:58-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 points in his return to the Milwaukee lineup and got plenty of help from his teammates as the Bucks cooled off the surging Atlanta Hawks 120-109.

Antetokounmpo had missed six games with an ailing left knee before getting cleared to return in Atlanta, where he starred in the NBA All-Star Game last month.

He played 25 minutes in his return, hitting 7 of 12 shots. The Bucks had seven players in double figures, led by Jrue Holiday with 23 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 28 points, and Trae Young hit just 3 of 17 shots.

