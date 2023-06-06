Watch Now
Giannis and his brothers hope to open Antetokounbros Shop at Fiserv Forum

A building permit application shows the store would be located on the first floor of the arena.
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
From left, brothers Kostas, Alex, Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo pose together at the premiere of the Disney+ film "Rise," Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. The film is based on the story of the Antetokounmpo family, who emigrated from Nigeria to Greece before Giannis, Kostas and Thanasis found success in the National Basketball Association. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 11:30:15-04

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokoumpo and his brothers are looking to open a store at Fiserv Forum.

A Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services building permit application shows the store would be on the first floor of Fiserv, but the exact location is not specified.

The store would be an extension of the Antetokounbros Shop that opened last year at Athens International Airport. The brothers, Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas, Alex, and Francis also have a website featuring their products, which range from hats and shirts to mugs, bags, and keychains.

According to the permit application, the new store is estimated to cost $300,000 to construct before mechanical, electrical, and plumbing. GBA Architecture Design out of Middleton filed the application.

TMJ4 News has reached out to the Bucks and Atnetokounbros for confirmation on the development and is waiting to hear back.

